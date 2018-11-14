Feel Better Bears: Donate a teddy bear (COMPLETED FOR 2018)

New Jersey 101.5's Feel Better Bears campaign has wrapped up for 2018! Thanks to our sponsors, and to all of you, for making it such a tremendous success.

This holiday season, New Jersey 101.5 collected teddy bears to be distributed by the New Jersey State Policeman's Benevolent AssociationWe're calling them "Feel Better Bears" — because police will make children feel better during emergencies, giving them brand-new bears to hug.

 

Thanks very much to our sponsors — Trinity Rehab, the all-new Ram 1500, Ashley Homestore and Rob Dekanski of Remax First Advantage — for making Feel Better Bears possible.

