Feel Better Bears: Donate a teddy bear (COMPLETED FOR 2018)

New Jersey 101.5's Feel Better Bears campaign has wrapped up for 2018! Thanks to our sponsors, and to all of you, for making it such a tremendous success.

This holiday season, New Jersey 101.5 collected teddy bears to be distributed by the New Jersey State Policeman's Benevolent Association . We're calling them " Feel Better Bears " — because police will make children feel better during emergencies, giving them brand-new bears to hug.

Thanks very much to our sponsors — Trinity Rehab , the all-new Ram 1500 , Ashley Homestore and Rob Dekanski of Remax First Advantage — for making Feel Better Bears possible.