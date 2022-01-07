Feel Better Bears a huge success for NJ kids in distress

As you know, every Christmas season we team up with the New Jersey State Policemen's Benevolent Association to help cops make kids feel better during emergencies.

Cops are called to some of the most distressing situations you can imagine from car accidents to domestic violence and everything in between. Oftentimes, children are witnesses to unspeakable tragedies and have a difficult time calming down despite the officer's best efforts.

A few years ago, the PBA had a great idea of providing cops with a teddy bear to officers as a way of helping kids cope with traumatic situations. It was an outstanding success. Thousands of bears have been distributed to nearly every patrol car in the Garden State and they keep coming!

If you are a police officer in another union or a state trooper, or first responder, EMT, etc., and you want some bears for your vehicle, please contact the NJSPBA and arrange a time to stop by their offices in Woodbridge to pick up a bear or two! You can call (732) 636-8860 or send an email to info@njspba.com

A special thanks on this #BlueFriday to all the cops that have had to help kids feel better during emergencies and to our great sponsors that made the program possible. Rob Dekanski of ReMax First Advantage, Trinity Rehab, and All American Autogroup.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

