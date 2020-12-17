Feel Better Bears — It’s a small gesture with a big payoff

Since I moved into a new career in the media, I've made it a point to focus on the positive things accomplished by our heroes in law enforcement. Since 2015, I formalized this as #BlueFriday, where a different law enforcement officer is honored every Friday on my New Jersey 101.5 morning show.

For the past couple of years, I've had the great opportunity to help our friends in law enforcement with something that most people would never think of, including me! Our "Feel Better Bears" campaign has been a huge success before, during and I suspect long after the lockdowns are a thing of the past.

As you know, cops come upon some horrific scenes in the course of doing their job. Domestic abuse, fires, car accidents and everything in between. When a child is present, they are often upset, traumatized and inconsolable. That's where you come in.

Providing cops with a tool in their patrol car, in the form of a teddy bear, is one small thing that can help get the kid calm despite the horrific circumstance surrounding them. And it works. Countless stories from cops in the field praising the idea and thanking us and the New Jersey State PBA with this resource that helps the officers do their job.

NJSPBA President Pat Colligan joined me on the show to discuss the importance of the program and how you can help.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.