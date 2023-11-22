How you can join NJ police to help kids this holiday season

It's the holiday season once again!

As New Jerseyans prepare for the festivities with family and friends, New Jersey police officers are figuring out who's got the holiday shift. Our law enforcement members will continue to protect and serve our communities 24 hours a day, 7 days a week including Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.

One thing that we've talked about over the years is the situation cops face when a child is involved in or exposed to a crime, accident, or medical situation that requires a police response. When a child is a witness to domestic abuse, a medical emergency involving a parent, or a car wreck, it's on the responding police to help. Kids go through trauma when witnessing or being a part of something difficult to comprehend.

A few years ago we started collecting teddy bears to give to cops who would keep them in the trunk of their patrol cars. When encountering a young kid during an emergency, the bears provide a much-needed distraction.

It's been working so well, that officers across the state are lining up to get bears for their cars. We've collected thousands over the years and this year we're stepping up the game.

Pat Colligan, the president of the New Jersey State Policeman's Benevolent Association, heads up the Feel Better Bears drive for the police and joined me on the air before Thanksgiving.

