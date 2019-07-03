PBA Local 165 stands up for a 5 year old with cancer
Our honorees this week are the courageous members of PBA Local 165 from the Middlesex County Sheriff's Office.
On July 13th, the cops will be hosting an event for 5-year-old Julie from Colonia. This little girl is battling cancer, thankfully after three stem cell surgeries and eight months of chemotherapy, she is in remission. A year ago Julie was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor.
The event raises money for Julie's family and other kids who have to spend the holidays in the hospital. Tickets are $10. The event will be on Saturday, July 13th at 410 Talmadge Road in Edison. There will be outdoor games, prizes and a basket auction. There will also be food and a cash bar.
Join these great members of the law enforcement community and help out the families of these brave kids.
