Here’s how you can help NJ cops help kids this holiday season

"Feel Better Bears" is a charitable program we started last year with our friends at the NJ State Policemen's Benevolent Association. They represent most of the cops in NJ and work hard every day standing up for cops and victims. The Union President, Pat Colligan, joined me in studio to discuss the important program.

One of the issues facing cops everywhere is how to help little kids who are present at accident scenes or crime scenes. Cops have to handle the situation, stop any potential threat, rescue accident victims, talk people out of harming themselves, etc. Sometimes on these emergency calls, there's a kid present. Imagine the distraught 6-year-old after mom or dad is involved in a car accident with them in the car? Imagine the kids in the house when cops are called for a domestic violence call? It happens more often than you think.

So many in the media still want to increase their clicks by disparaging cops. So many in the media want to ignore the real job cops do every single day to protect and serve. Well, not us. We know at New Jersey 101.5 about the incredible burden put on police officers. One small thing that we are doing is helping cops who are in a difficult spot having to provide comfort to a small child at a crime or accident scene. Our "Feel Better Bears" campaign will provide cops with new stuffed bears in the patrol car to pull out to distract a kid in a positive way and offer some comfort in an otherwise traumatic situation.

Later this week, we'll post the list of drop off locations HERE so you can help. In the meantime, join me and a cast of awesome performers at a special celebration of Frank Sinatra's Birthday on Sunday, December 8th at the Count Basie Theater in Red Bank. We've got the Ol' Blue Eyes Orchestra on stage with the voice of Sinatra, my friend Michael Martocci, plus comedy from Jersey's 'bad boy of comedy' Mike Marino and a special guest appearance from Billy Joel's saxophonist, Mark Rivera.

I'll have the bear drop off boxes in the lobby. So join us, help a great cause and enjoy the show.

