New dashboard lets you search for crooked cops in New Jersey

New Jersey residents can now search an online database to see how many police officers in their town are being subject to internal affairs investigations.

Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced an on-line dashboard is now accessible that details the number of investigations department by department in New Jersey.

The dashboard displays the number of active investigations as well as investigations that have been closed and any disciplinary action that has been taken.

It does not identify officer by name.

Calling it "unprecedented" and "ambitious," Platkin said in a statement, "The Office of Justice Data aggregated a tremendous amount of information to give New Jerseyans insight into internal affairs cases that no other state provides. Now for the first time in state history, the public will be able to see, all in one location, the allegations and disciplinary action taken in internal affairs cases across New Jersey."

The dashboard not only allows you to view the number of cases, but you can compare individuals towns.

Data can also be filtered to show the types of allegations involved in each case.

As of Thursday, the dashboard listed over 10,000 investigations.

attachment-IAF 1

The vast majority of investigations do not involve serious allegations, such as excessive force, improper arrest or domestic violence. 59.7% are classified as "other rule violation," which could be anything from being late for a shift to a uniform violation.

Only 5.7% of complaints listed involved excessive force.

NJ DEPARTMENT OF LAW & PUBLIC SAFETY

As for discipline, 60% of cases that had been resolved involved no punishment or a verbal reprimand or counseling.

Just 4.8% of settled cases resulted in the termination of the police officer.

Police unions and community leaders have embraced the enhanced reporting and greater accountability.

Colonel Patrick Callahan, Superintendent of the New Jersey State Police, says greater accountability will help to build trust in New Jersey communities. "With this dashboard," Callahan said in a statement, "The public will have additional insight into the internal investigations process that holds our troopers to the highest standards.

You can access the dashboard at www.njoag.gov/iapp.

