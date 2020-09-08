We constantly hear in the media and on many sporting events about police brutality and social injustice. In some instances, there is a case to be made. Then there's Bridgeton Police Officer Sean Peek who died early Sunday morning after trying to rescue a suspect who had either fallen or jumped into the river. The official cause of death is still pending an autopsy.

Sarah Jeanne Davis is accused of burglarizing several city-owned facilities according to police. When Officer Peek saw her go into the river, “Sean made a decision as would any officer and entered to water in an attempt to pull the person from the running waters no matter what the circumstances,” Bridgeton Chief Michael A. Gaimari said in the statement on the departments Facebook page.

As for the type of man Officer Peek was, "Sean was a fine officer and a friend to all and always acted in an exemplary fashion when representing the department and the City of Bridgeton,” Gaimari said. “He will be sorely missed and our hearts collectively go out to Megan and their 8-year-old daughter Kate.”

This is a heartbreaking story of a police officer who's a husband and father, jumping into a river to save a suspect's life. The suspect made it but Officer Peek struggled to get back to shore. He was still wearing all of his equipment and gear according to Chief Gaimari. Other officers assisted him, and police were able to apprehend the woman, police said.

These are the risks and decisions police officers make every day on the job. They put the suspect's life before their own. So when you hear all the negativity about the police, please remember Officer Sean Peek who risked his life and lost as well as the family he leaves behind.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

