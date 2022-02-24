Here’s how you can help families of fallen NJ officers

Over the course of the past seven years with New Jersey 101.5, I've spent nearly every Friday on the air talking about hero cops from across New Jersey. This week we're doing it again but I'm turning the focus to the families of officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

It all started with the Jeep breaking down on Super Bowl Sunday. After getting help from several great New Jersey small businesses including Tire Tech and Auto Center in Oakland, Jiffy Lube on Route 1 in Lawrenceville.

After getting the Jeep to a safe spot, my new friends at Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram in Princeton got the job done to make it roadworthy again. Next week my friends at Hyundai of Trenton will be shipping the Jeep to my son in California.

Together we decided to contribute a good portion of the cost of shipping to an important local charity. That's where the New Jersey State Policeman's Benevolent Association comes in. My friend Pat Colligan who is President of the NJSPBA, introduced us to an important charity that helps the families of fallen officers.

One of the core benefits the Survivor & Welfare Fund provides to PBA members is the line of duty death benefit. Whether acting as a Law Enforcement officer here at home or fighting abroad as a member of the US Military National Guard or Reserve, our members are protected. Survivors of slain officers will receive a $25,000 death benefit. - survivorwelfare.com

Next Thursday, I'm going to dedicate the 8 AM hour to this charity. Specifically, as a way of thanking a great business leader, John Pearce who is the new GM at Hyundai of Trenton, I'll match all contributions pledged during the hour up to $1,000.

Pat joined me this week on the air to talk about the effort to support the families of fallen heroes.

