Newark man, teen with police tracker arrested in girl’s shooting

NEWARK — A 22-year-old man and a teen girl who was already wearing a tracking bracelet stemming from a carjacking have been arrested in connection with last week’s shooting that wounded a nine-year-old girl.

Nazir Cruz and a 15-year-old female, both of Newark, each face the same charges stemming from the Wednesday evening incident, according to Newark Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara.

Cruz was arrested on Saturday, while the 15-year-old was arrested shortly after the shooting while wearing an electronic monitoring ankle-bracelet that she was given after her arrest for a June 7 carjacking in Newark, O'Hara said.

The teen girl, whose identity has not been released due to her age, and Cruz both entered the Holiday Court apartment of the victim's family, according to police, where Cruz fired a handgun at the nine-year-old who was struck in the leg and foot, as well as her mother, two teen siblings of the girl and a 15-year-old male visitor.

Both Cruz and the teen face five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, conspiracy, and burglary.

“The arrest of the 15-year-old girl wearing a monitoring bracelet highlights the need to ensure that young people immediately released after committing a violent crime must be actively monitored in partnership with law enforcement and provided support through social services,” O’Hara said in a written release on Saturday.

The Office of Violence Prevention and Trauma Recovery established by Newark Mayor Ras Baraka could help address such situations, O'Hara continued, by working with law enforcement to "fill this gap with a goal of preventing further acts of violence.”

“Police can’t do this work alone. We need community partners," O’Hara said.

