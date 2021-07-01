9-year-old shot in leg after sister fought with friend, Newark cops say

An argument between two teenage girls led to a 9-year-old girl being shot Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

The fight that led to the shooting was over a male fugitive who was brought to the victim's Holiday Court court house by the 16-year-old friend of the victim's sister.

The 9-year-old was shot in the foot and leg after her 15-year-old sister argued with the other girl.

Police took the teen girl into custody but the fugitive had left by the time police arrived, according to Newark Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara.

O'Hara did not disclose what led to the fight or who shot the girl.

A cousin told CBS New York she spoke with the girl and said she was recovering well at University Hospital.

O’Hara said the shooting was another example of the economic and social impact of the pandemic on violence across the country.

"I am thankful that her injuries are non-life-threatening. But this incident speaks to the dilemma facing communities all over the country this summer, after children have been away from the structure of their classrooms for the past 15-months due to the pandemic," O'Hara said.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Most Expensive House For Sale in Atlantic County Located on Bayshore in Margate, the 8,200+ square foot home is listed at $7.9 million. The home has seven bedrooms, eight baths, and 324 feet of total bay frontage. Outside, it has 2,500 square feet of deck space, a pool, and four boat slips. Property taxes for the home were $49,920 last year.