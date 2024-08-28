New mosquito worries for New Jersey — NJ Top News
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday:
⬛ Deadly domestic violence: Police say NJ man shot ex, then himself
VINELAND — A young woman and man are dead in what appeared to be a murder-suicide, the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday.
City police responded on Monday around 6 p.m. to a report of gunfire at a Roosevelt Boulevard home.
Officers found a 21-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man with gunshot wounds.
Both were flown to Cooper Hospital and were pronounced dead shortly after.
⬛ Feds file new indictment in Trump Jan. 6 case
WASHINGTON (AP) — Special counsel Jack Smith filed a new indictment Tuesday against Donald Trump over his efforts to undo the 2020 presidential election that keeps the same criminal charges but narrows the allegations against him following a Supreme Court opinion that conferred broad immunity on former presidents.
The new indictment removes a section of the indictment that had accused Trump of trying to use the law enforcement powers of the Justice Department to overturn his election loss, an area of conduct for which the Supreme Court, in a 6-3 opinion last month, said that Trump was absolutely immune from prosecution.
⬛ NJ critics slam ‘awards gala’ for D.C. rioters at Trump golf club
BEDMINSTER — Donald Trump's exclusive golf club in Somerset County will be the site of a swanky fundraiser for rioters charged in deadly Capitol violence of Jan. 6, 2021.
Over three years since the attack, more than 1,424 defendants have been charged, including more than 500 rioters accused of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers or employees.
By this summer, 97 defendants had admitted to assaulting law enforcement while 58 pleaded guilty to obstruction and interference with law enforcement
⬛ Stray bullet hits innocent woman inside Camden County, NJ home
GLOUCESTER CITY — A woman who thought she was safe in her home was hospitalized late Monday night.
The 67-year-old victim was shot in her Gloucester City house on Hunter Street and hospitalized, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay.
She was in stable condition as of Tuesday afternoon. But she was only in the hospital because of errant gunfire.
⬛ Shocking NJ summer energy bills spark demands to freeze rates
Atlantic City Electric customers are paying outrageously high electric bills this summer and lawmakers are demanding to know if the increases are above board.
Thousands of ratepayers in South Jersey have seen their bills skyrocket, according to U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J. 2nd District. He said some customers' bills have tripled this summer compared to last.
Van Drew is demanding a freeze on rate increases until an independent investigation is done. He's also calling for the state Board of Public Utilities to hold a public hearing on ACE's rate hikes.
⬛ Deadly Mosquito-Borne Illness Threatens New Jersey Residents
https://nj1015.com/deadly-mosquito-borne-illness-threatens-new-jersey-residents-what-you-need-to-know/
There has been renewed concern about this potentially deadly infection that is transmitted by the bite of an infected mosquito.
While many who are infected will experience mild of no symptoms, severe cases can result in permanent brain damage and death.
