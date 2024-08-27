Trump club in NJ will host high-price ‘awards gala’ for Jan. 6 rioters

🔺 Trump golf club hosts ‘gala’ for Jan. 6 defendants

BEDMINSTER — Donald Trump's exclusive golf club in Somerset County will be the site of a swanky fundraiser for rioters charged in deadly Capitol violence of Jan. 6, 2021.

Over three years since the attack, more than 1,424 defendants have been charged, including more than 500 rioters accused of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers or employees.

By this summer, 97 defendants had admitted to assaulting law enforcement while 58 pleaded guilty to obstruction and interference with law enforcement.

Of those facing charges, about 40 defendants and convicts have ties to New Jersey.

South River native and Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died shortly after being attacked with pepper spray. He was among 140 police officers were assaulted at the Capitol that day.

The “J6 Awards Gala” event planned for Thursday, Sept. 5 at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster is promoted by Stand in the Gap.

The group was created to support "January 6th defendants and their families during their time in incarceration.”

“We gather to pay tribute not only to these individuals but to all J6 defendants who have shown incredible courage and sacrifice,” the event listing reads.

Trump has been invited as a guest speaker, according to the event organizers, alongside disbarred former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani.

A single general admission ticket costs $1,500, while a VIP ticket was listed at $2,500.

Admission for a “VIP Table of 12” is $30,000. A platinum table costs $50,000.

Ray Lesniak, a former state senator from Union County, condemned the event.

"The event's association with January 6th, a day marked by the storming of the U.S. Capitol and violence against our law enforcement, is deeply concerning,” Lesniak said.

“As a community, we need to stand in solidarity to uphold democratic values and advocate for responsible and ethical leadership."

Sicknick's brother and mother made an appearance on stage at the recent Democratic National Convention, remembering Sicknick as a fallen hero.

Sicknick died after suffering medical emergencies directly after being assaulted with spray by two of the rioters.

His attackers, one of whom was also a native of New Jersey, have both been sentenced.

Social media reaction to the planned J6 Gala at Trump’s golf club has ranged from disgust to disbelief.

On X, SeditionHunters shared a surveillance video from Jan. 6, 2021. The footage shows rioters breaking a window and overcoming police inside the Capitol building.

