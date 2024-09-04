🔺 ‘Gala’ for Jan. 6 defendants was set for Trump golf club

🔺 Date and location now up in the air

🔺 About 40 insurrection defendants/convicts have NJ ties

BEDMINSTER — A fundraiser to benefit accused and convicted Capitol rioters has been postponed, according to the event’s website.

Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster had been booked for the J6 Awards Gala on Thursday, organized by Standing in the Gap.

Former President Donald Trump has been invited to attend, although his staff has repeatedly said he would not be at the fundraiser, according to multiple reports.

The gala was postponed as of Wednesday, while its location and time were both listed as “to be announced."

Single general admission tickets had been priced at $1,500, while a VIP ticket was listed at $2,500.

Former President Donald Trump at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster in 2023 (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

More details added to the website included information on confirmed attendees Rudy Giuliani, former Trump White House staffer Peter Navarro, UFC champion Colby Covington and several conservative social media influencers.

Navarro served four months in federal prison for his refusal to comply with a subpoena from the House Select Committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, violent breach of the U.S. Capitol.

FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Over three years since the attack, more than 1,424 defendants have been charged, including more than 500 rioters accused of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers or employees.

By this summer, 97 defendants admitted to assaulting law enforcement while 58 pleaded guilty to obstruction and interference with law enforcement.

Of those facing charges, about 40 defendants and convicts have ties to New Jersey.

South River native and Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died the next day from a series of strokes after being hospitalized from collapsing on the night of Jan. 6, the day he was attacked with pepper spray.

He was among 140 police officers assaulted at the Capitol that day.

(U.S. Department of Justice)

Trump has often called the insurrection defendants and those serving prison terms "hostages," while campaigning for a second presidential term.

In stark contrast, former Vice President Mike Pence has blamed Trump for endangering his family “and all those serving at the Capitol” on Jan. 6, in a memoir released in 2022, PBS reported.

Report a correction

