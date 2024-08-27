🔲 Police respond to double shooting

VINELAND — A young woman and man are dead in what appeared to be a murder-suicide, the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday.

City police responded on Monday around 6 p.m. to a report of gunfire at a Roosevelt Boulevard home.

Officers found a 21-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

Both were flown to Cooper Hospital and were pronounced dead shortly after.

The two were not married but had once been in a relationship, police said.

Authorities declined to release their full identities citing the domestic violence case but provided their initials, M.R. and J.C.S.

