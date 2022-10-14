EDISON — A Middlesex County Grand Jury has returned a 24-count indictment against four suspended township police officers, first accused four years ago of padding their paychecks with extra-duty jobs they never showed up for.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Edison Police Chief Thomas Bryan on Friday announced the host of charges against Sgt. Ioannis (John) Mpletsakis, 43, of Edison, Patrolman James Panagoulakos, 36, of Jackson, Patrolman Gregory Makras, 38, of Cranford and Sgt. Brian Rossmeyer, 45, of Bridgewater.

Each of the four men faces counts of:

— racketeering

— conspiracy

— bribery

— theft

— money laundering

— official misconduct, pattern of official misconduct

— hindering apprehension, fabricating evidence

— falsifying documents, failure to pay income tax, filing fraudulent tax returns

— witness tampering, retaliating against a witness and retaliation for past official action

Charges were first announced against the officers in October 2018, along with a fifth officer — the latest in a decades-long history of criminal behavior among township cops.

Paul Pappas took a plea deal a year later, MyCentralJersey reported.

The remaining four men pleaded not guilty. In April 2020, Middlesex County Superior Court Judge Pedro Jimenez dismissed the case against Mpletsakis, Panagoulakos, Makras and Rossmeyer during a remote hearing.

The judge’s order allowed for the state to re-present the case once grand jury proceedings had resumed after the public health emergency.

A lengthy internal affairs investigation determined that from 2016 to 2018, officers were involved in a scheme aimed at exploiting the Edison Police Department’s extra duty job assignments, prosecutors said.

Mpletsakis, Panagoulakos, Makras and Rossmeyer have been accused of signing up to direct traffic for utility companies or providing security for local businesses at times when they still had their regular police responsibilities to carry out.

Investigators said Mpletsakis also stole from the Police Benevolent Association.

According to Ciccone, he used his executive position on the Edison PBA Local 75 to cheat Edison Township and the police union, using a PBA debit card for his own personal use.

Rocky history

In 2017, Judge Jimenez sentenced an Edison officer to 20 years in prison for firebombing his supervisor's home. Michael Dotro had pleaded guilty to attempted murder and arson.

Before that, Dotro had agreed to a plea deal in 2016, along with three fellow township officers stemming from a retaliation case involving a North Brunswick police officer, according to New Brunswick Today.

There were also more than a dozen officers investigated for illegal steroid use in 2018, NJ.com reported.

That evidence had come to light while Pappas was being investigated for allegedly stalking his ex-girlfriend while on duty in his unmarked police cruiser, according to a report by NJ.com.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

New Jersey's Most Terrifying Serial Killers New Jersey Nightmares - Notorious Serial Killers

States with the most registered hunters Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine which states have the most registered hunters. Read on to see how your state ranks on Stacker’s list.

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you? Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.

Unbelievably Expensive Divorces

These are the best hiking spots in New Jersey A trip to New Jersey doesn't have to be all about the beach. Our state has some incredible trails, waterfalls, and lakes to enjoy.

From the Pine Barrens to the Appalachian Trail to the hidden gems of New Jersey, you have plenty of options for a great hike. Hiking is such a great way to spend time outdoors and enjoy nature, plus it's a great workout.

Before you go out on the trails and explore some of our listeners' suggestions, I have some tips on hiking etiquette from the American Hiking Society.

If you are going downhill and run into an uphill hiker, step to the side and give the uphill hiker space. A hiker going uphill has the right of way unless they stop to catch their breath.

Always stay on the trail, you may see side paths, unless they are marked as an official trail, steer clear of them. By going off-trail you may cause damage to the ecosystems around the trail, the plants, and wildlife that live there.

You also do not want to disturb the wildlife you encounter, just keep your distance from the wildlife and continue hiking.

Bicyclists should yield to hikers and horses. Hikers should also yield to horses, but I’m not sure how many horses you will encounter on the trails in New Jersey. If you are thinking of bringing your dog on your hike, they should be leashed, and make sure to clean up all pet waste.

Lastly, be mindful of the weather, if the trail is too muddy, it's probably best to save your hike for another day.

I asked our listeners for their suggestions of the best hiking spots in New Jersey, check out their suggestions:

New Jersey's license plates through the years

New Jersey's license plate designs through the years

Every NJ pizzeria Barstool's Dave Portnoy has reviewed

Every NJ pizza joint Barstool's Dave Portnoy has reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. Here is every New Jersey pizzeria Dave has stopped in, along with the score he gave them.

NJ Diners that are open 24/7

NJ Diners that are open 24/7

2021 NJ property taxes: See how your town compares

2021 NJ property taxes: See how your town compares Find your municipality in this alphabetical list to see how its average property tax bill for 2021 compares to others. You can also see how much the average bill changed from 2020. For an interactive map version, click here. And for the full analysis by New Jersey 101.5, read this story.

Update: NJ arrests in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot

Update: NJ arrests in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot A year later, more than 20 people from New Jersey have been charged with involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

New Jersey’s smallest towns by population