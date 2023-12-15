Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Friday:

'Tis the season to be coughing.

Outside of New York City, the Garden State is the only spot in the Northeast where respiratory illness activity is considered "high" by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Beyond routine colds, communities across New Jersey are being hit by respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), the flu, and COVID-19.

More than 15,000 deer are hit by vehicles in New Jersey every year.

As Fall turns to Winter and rutting season ends, the risk of collision may dip a bit, but the danger is always there.

The internet is full of deer avoidance systems and suggestions about what you should and should not do if you hit a deer.

There is, however, one thing you should absolutely never do if you hit a deer in the Garden State.

Casino workers who are sick of dealing with secondhand smoke thought they'd finally see lawmakers approve a bill to end casino smoking on Thursday.

Instead, they learned on Wednesday that the proposal is dead, at least for now, and some lit cigarettes inside the Statehouse in protest.

A teacher for the Middlesex County Magnet School district has been accused of inappropriately touching at least two students.

Edward White was charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact and two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone announced on Thursday.

NEWARK — A bull at Newark Penn Station caused delays on NJ Transit Thursday morning.

Newark police received a report that a bull was loose behind a building on Frelinghuysen Avenue near Victoria Street around 10:45 a.m. near the Northeast Corridor railroad tracks and the edge of Newark Liberty International Airport, Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.

