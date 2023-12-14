🚭 A proposed law to ban casino smoking has been delayed again

🚭 Any action on the bill wouldn't occur until next year

🚭 A new proposal would still allow smoking in certain areas of a casino

Casino workers who are sick of dealing with secondhand smoke thought they'd finally see lawmakers approve a bill to end casino smoking on Thursday.

Instead, they learned on Wednesday that the proposal is dead, at least for now.

A measure that would have 100% prohibited smoking on all casino floors in Atlantic City was removed from the agenda of the Senate Health, Human Services and Senior Citizens Committee.

The bill had been heard by the committee two weeks prior, but couldn't muster enough support to go to a vote. It was scheduled to be heard again on Thursday, but was pulled due to a lack of enough anticipated "yes" votes.

The Senate Majority Office has confirmed with New Jersey 101.5 that the measure will not be considered during the lame duck session. It's expected that the bill from Sen. Joe Vitale, D-Middlesex, chair of the committee, will be considered after a new group of legislators are sworn in for 2024.

Gov. Phil Murphy has indicated that he would sign a smoking ban bill if one were to reach his desk.

The state's law that prohibits smoking in public businesses exempts Atlantic City's casinos. Lighting up is permitted on 25% of a casino floor.

New proposal to limit smoking in AC casinos

In light of the stalled legislation, Sen. Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, announced on Wednesday that he intends to introduce a new measure designed to protect casino workers from the dangers of secondhand smoke — a bill that he refers to as a compromise between the casino industry and local labor leaders.

"The casinos believe that they can meet our goal of eliminating employee and patron exposure to secondhand smoke with a structured plan and additional capital investment into their properties over the next couple of years," Polistina said. "Given that their concerns about potential job loss and closures have resonated with some lawmakers, this is the direction I believe we need to go so that we don’t lose momentum on this issue.”

Under the bill, smoking would eliminated at table games, and there would be a gradual reduction of smoking at slots over 18 months. In addition, a "stricter plan for additional capital investment" would be launched in order to construct areas in the casinos where smoking would be permitted and would only be staffed by employees who volunteer to work in those areas.

Polistina said it's disappointing that the legislature doesn't have the necessary support to get a full smoking ban passed. But casino smokers in favor of a full ban said Polistina could have "stepped up" as an alternate to offer a vote in support of the bill on Thursday.

"He has been with us at rallies for the last two-and-a-half years, he’s said all the right things, and he was supposed to be there for us when the rubber met the road," the group C.E.A.S.E (Casino Employees Against Smoking Effects) said in a press release. "Instead, he’s MIA."

The group called on Senate President Nicholas Scutari, D-Union, to get the bill across the finish line before the end of lame duck.

"We will continue to fight for this legislation over the next three-and-a-half weeks," the group said.

