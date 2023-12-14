NJ teacher accused of groping two students in Middlesex County

🔻 NJ public school teacher arrested

A teacher for the Middlesex County Magnet School district has been accused of inappropriately touching at least two students.

Edward White was charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact and two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone announced on Thursday.

The 56-year-old Tinton Falls resident has been employed as a carpentry teacher at the Perth Amboy campus, where the separate incidents were reported, according to Ciccone.

’Immediate personnel action’ by Middlesex County Magnet School

In a Thursday letter to the school community, it was confirmed that the teacher has been placed on administrative leave, banned from school grounds and prohibited from contacting anyone affiliated with the school district.

“While the district and board of education are legally precluded from commenting on or discussing this matter, I want to emphasize that the safety and well-being of our students remains our top priority,” according to the letter signed by Middlesex County Magnet Schools Superintendent Jorge Diaz.

He said the school district had been notified on Dec. 8 of an alleged incident involving a teacher and a student in Perth Amboy — school administration immediately contacted local police for investigation.

Diaz added, “We will act and provide further information, as appropriate, and when permitted by law.”

White surrendered to the Perth Amboy Police Department on Wednesday.

He was being held at the Middlesex County Jail, pending an initial appearance in Superior Court.

Anyone with information on the active investigation was asked to contact Detective Olivia Ankudowicz, of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit at 732-745-8083 or Detective Reymond Nolasco, of the Perth Amboy Police Department at 732-324-3879.

