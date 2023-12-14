🐂The bull is pictured standing next to the tracks

🐂Riders are experiencing long delays

🐂It's not known how the bull got there

NEWARK — A bull at Newark Penn Station is causing delays on NJ Transit.

A picture of the bull posted by NJ Transit shows the bull standing along the tracks under the platform. The agency did not disclose how the bull made it onto the tracks.

Attempts to wrangle the bull are causing 45-minute delays between Newark Penn and Newark New York.

NJ Transit rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored by PATH and Hoboken, Newark Penn and 33rd Street New York.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details.

