MEDFORD — Police have charged a man with being a perverted exhibitionist who also was downloading images of child sexual abuse.

Christopher J. Atkins, 32, is accused of standing nude or almost-nude in front of his Friar Tuck Drive house's windows or open door while children were outside on several occasions between October and November.

In one incident, police said a naked Atkins ran outside while a girl was walking her dog.

Atkins is the latest man to be charged with bizarre lewd behavior in this Burlington County township. In 2017, police here and in neighboring Evesham investigated reports of naked men masturbating in public , exposing themselves to victims or chasing after women or children.

This time, investigators say they found evidence of more criminality.

In addition to the fourth-degree lewdness charge and nine counts of third-degree child endangerment, he is facing a third-degree charge of possessing child pornography.

Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said investigators found evidence of the illegal pornography on Atkins' electronic devices, which were seized after authorities got a tip from the nonprofit National Center for Missing & Exploited Children about his online activity. Investigators say Atkins had been using a search engine to find and download images of child sexual abuse.

Atkins was released from jail on Tuesday after a judge ordered him not to have contact with his victims and to stay off the internet or social media until his trial.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Tuesday whether Atkins had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

