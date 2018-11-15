MVC office in Toms River closed because of measles outbreak

LAKEWOOD — A measles outbreak in Ocean County has resulted in the closure of an MVC office in Toms River.

State health officials on Thursday reported that the outbreak grew to a 12th confirmed case.

The state Department of Health warned that the latest patient visited several locations in Ocean County, including the Motor Vehicle Agency on Hooper Avenue in Toms River. Anyone who was in that office Wednesday, Nov. 7, between 2:30 and 5:15 p.m. may have been exposed to the virus.

The MVC closed the office as a precaution until Monday. A spokeswoman for the MVC said the agency was meeting on Thursday to discuss what action will take place at the Toms River branch.

Other locations visited by the individual, whose identity was not disclosed:

Oct. 30-Oct. 31 : Fountain Ballroom, 725 Vassar Ave., Lakewood

between 6 p.m. and 1:30 a.m.

Fountain Ballroom, 725 Vassar Ave., Lakewood between 6 p.m. and 1:30 a.m.

Nov. 6-Nov. 9: Mesivta of Eatontown, 1300 New Hampshire Ave., Lakewood and 107 East Harvard St., Lakewood, NJ 08701 (no times given)

Mesivta of Eatontown, 1300 New Hampshire Ave., Lakewood and 107 East Harvard St., Lakewood, NJ 08701 (no times given)

Nov. 6: Bais Shalom AKA Alumni, 345 9th St., Lakewood between 1:15 and 6:45 p.m.

Anyone who believes they may have been exposed should make an appointment with their medical provider to be examined. This allows preparations to be made to protect other patients and office staff from exposure.

The Ocean County Department of Health said another 11 potential cases are under investigation.

The outbreak began in early October after a Lakewood man returned from a trip to Israel.

Symptoms of measles include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. Measles can cause serious complications, such as pneumonia and encephalitis (swelling of the brain). In pregnant women, measles can lead to miscarriage, premature birth or a low birth weight.

It can take up to two weeks for a rash to appear. An infected person can spread the illness four days before the rash appears.

The outbreak has resulted in businesses and schools taking precautions to prevent the spread of the virus. It also has fueled the debate over the efficacy and safety of vaccinations.

Fifty private school teachers from several private Jewish schools told administrators that they will not report for work if non-immunized children are allowed in class.

County health officials said schools can refuse to allow non-vaccinated students into school but whether or not they actually implement the policy remains to be seen.

A township restaurant had to hire security after getting threats over its policy to not welcome non-immunized customers.

More locations

Here are locations previously identified as public places visited by confirmed measles patients:

— NPGS grocery store, 231 Main St in Lakewood: Thursday, Oct. 25, between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. and Monday, Oct. 29, between 2:15 p.m. and 4:45 p.m.

— Pizza Plus, 241 4th St, Lakewood: Sunday, Oct. 28 between 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

— CHEMED Health Center, 1771 Madison Ave in Lakewood Wednesday, Oct. 31 between 8:45 a.m. and 1 p.m

More on the outbreak

— Ocean County says schools should exclude unvaccinated children

— JUDI FRANCO: Lakewood measles hysteria is just that — hysteria

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ