Lakewood restaurant gets threats over pro-vaccine policy

LAKEWOOD — A restaurant that banned anyone not vaccinated against measles from entering has hired security after receiving threats.

Six people have been diagnosed with measles in this Ocean County township and eight cases are under investigation, according to the Ocean County Health Department, which was closed on Monday for the Veterans Day holiday.

"No messing around here," the restaurant posted on its Instagram page with a screenshot of a Lakewood Scoop story about the situation.

The restaurant's spokesman told the Scoop they had received threats and anti-Semitic comments on their social media platforms.

Meanwhile, 50 private school teachers from several private Jewish schools told administrators that they will not report for work if non-immunized children are allowed in class.

The OCHD clarified that schools can refuse to allow non-vaccinated students into school but whether or not they actually implement the policy remains to be seen.

