Where is Governor Phil Murphy getting his weather information?

Certainly not from trusted weather sources like New Jersey 101.5's Dan Zarrow or any other credible meteorologists.

Murphy put out a sensational warning on social media about three-to-seven inches of snow in Central and North Jersey and declared a state of emergency.

Zarrow calls that "misinformed and just wrong."

Murphy has come under fire in the past for over brining the roads and mobilizing plow crews when there was no serious threat of wintery weather.

A couple of weeks ago when there was a surprise burst of snow and ice in a few parts of the state, many argued Murphy didn't do anything to prepare.

Is this a case of overcompensating?

Oh, and ICYMI, did you see the woman who got kicked off a Newark flight for dropping F-bombs and C-bombs?

It's yet another reminder to always be on your best behavior, or you could be the next viral video.

New Jersey's first taste of wintry weather comes Tuesday with rain for most places but snow and ice in the northwestern part of the state.

See below for reported delayed openings or other cancellations.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow expects snow to push into the state around 6 a.m. Temperatures will be cold enough for a few hours of snowfall that could reduce visibility and traction.

On Monday evening, Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency for five counties starting 5 a.m. Tuesday and posted on social media to be ready for up to seven inches of snow in Central and North Jersey.

Where did he get THAT forecast?

On his own social media, Zarrow called Murphy's post "misinformed and just wrong." "There is no way *any* part of Central Jersey will see 3-7" of snow tomorrow. And there is no way *all* of North Jersey will see those totals," Zarrow said.

"Someone screwed up or skipped a weather briefing here. And that is very disappointing. And embarrassing," Zarrow added.

✈️ Starting Feb. 1, 2026, travelers without REAL ID must pay a fee to fly, TSA confirmed.

💳 More than 94% of passengers already use REAL ID, but TSA warns NJ travelers to update now to avoid the fee — or potentially miss flights.

⚠️ TSA says the new system protects national security by verifying identities and keeping threats off domestic transportation networks.

Headed to Newark Liberty International Airport, or any other airport around the country, for that matter?

Don't forget your REAL ID or passport; otherwise, you’ll pay the price.

Beginning February 1, 2026, travelers who do not present an acceptable form of ID at security checkpoints, and still want to fly, can pay a $45 fee and undergo the TSA Confirm.ID process, a modernized alternative identity verification system, for a 10-day travel period, the Transportation Security Administration announced today.

Still, TSA urges travelers who do not have a REAL ID to schedule an appointment at their local DMV to update their ID as soon as possible. This will help avoid delays, potentially missed flights, and keep money in your pocket.

😷 Starting December 1, 2025, Hackensack Meridian Health is again requiring masks for anyone visiting admitted patients at its New Jersey hospitals.

📈 The decision comes as the New Jersey Department of Health reports rising respiratory-virus activity — flu, RSV, and COVID-19 spreading across emergency rooms statewide.

⚠️ The mask mandate has reignited heated debate — some praise the move for safety, others say it’s a return to pandemic panic.

Masking is back at one of New Jersey's largest hospital networks.

Hackensack Meridian Health announced that starting Dec. 1, all visitors must wear a mask when visiting hospitalized patients. The policy covers every facility in its network and is aimed at protecting patients, hospital staff and other visitors.

Though some hospitals have encouraged masks in recent months, this new mandate marks a stronger step in light rising spread of respiratory viruses.

The Trump administration's maneuvers to keep the president's former lawyer Alina Habba in place as New Jersey's top federal prosecutor were illegal and she is disqualified, a federal appeals court said Monday.

A panel of judges from the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sitting in Philadelphia sided with a lower court judge's ruling after hearing oral arguments at which Habba herself was present on Oct. 20.

The ruling comes amid the push by President Donald Trump's Republican administration to keep Habba as the acting U.S. attorney for New Jersey, a powerful post charged with enforcing federal criminal and civil law. It also comes after the judges questioned the government's moves to keep Habba in place after her interim appointment expired and without her getting Senate confirmation.

After unleashing a seemingly unprovoked and profane verbal assault on members of a flight crew at Newark Airport, an unidentified woman was escorted off the plane.

In a video posted to TikTok by @haleyrose99, the blond woman can be seen getting out of her seat as he plane sat on the tarmac.

She tells a flight attendant, "I'm allowed to get up." The flight attendant does not seem to respond, or tell her that she cannot.

Then, the woman launched into a tirade that dropped F-bombs and C-bombs.

At one point, she suddenly realizes that she is being recorded, and stops talking.

Other passengers tried to calm her down, but then she started again. Eventually the plane returned to the gate and the woman was escorted off.

