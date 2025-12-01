New Jersey's first taste of wintry weather comes Tuesday with rain for most places but snow and ice in the northwestern part of the state.

See below for reported delayed openings or other cancellations.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow expects snow to push into the state around 6 a.m. Temperatures will be cold enough for a few hours of snowfall that could reduce visibility and traction.

Temperatures will start to climb above freezing, producing as much as an inch of rain in the central, southern and coastal areas, according to Zarrow. The heaviest precipitation will fall between late morning and early afternoon.

Around Sussex County, "this will be your first real snow accumulation of the season," Zarrow said. "I could see some serious overperformance on some isolated mountaintop if snowfall is heavy enough."

Below-freezing temperatures

Once the precipitation ends, Zarrow says temperatures will drop below freezing in most of New Jersey, which could create icy spots on Wednesday morning.

Another winter storm will track south of New Jersey and is not likely to pose a threat. Rain and not snow could fall on Sunday.

