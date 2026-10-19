Bon Jovi is back at MetLife next summer. Here’s when tickets go on sale
In March 1984, I was 22 years old and working at WPST when a 22-year-old kid from Sayreville walked into our Princeton studio with a brand-new album. I wrote about that day in June, right before Jon Bon Jovi’s comeback at Madison Square Garden.
Now that kid is coming home to a stadium.
Bon Jovi will play MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Thursday, July 15, 2027, part of new Forever Tour dates announced Monday, Pollstar reported.
How to get tickets
- Fan presale: Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 10 a.m. at bonjovi.com. Registration is open now.
- Live Nation and stadium presales: Thursday, Oct. 29, at 10 a.m.
- General sale: Friday, Oct. 30, at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.
SEE ALSO: I met Jon Bon Jovi in 1984 — now he’s back and so is his voice
First MetLife show since 2013
This will be the band’s first MetLife show since 2013, according to Yahoo Entertainment. It follows a big comeback year. The nine Madison Square Garden shows this summer grossed $31.4 million on more than 126,000 tickets, according to Pollstar. The band also played three shows at Wembley Stadium, plus Edinburgh and Dublin.
Jon called the tour an incredible celebration of the music and the fans who have stuck with the band.
That comeback came four years after surgery on an atrophying vocal cord. He told People magazine in June that he’s fully recovered.
The rest of the 2027 dates
- March 4: Melbourne, Australia
- March 11: Sydney, Australia
- June 24: London, BST Hyde Park
- July 15: East Rutherford, MetLife Stadium
- July 21: Chicago, Soldier Field
- July 28: Foxborough, Mass., Gillette Stadium
- Aug. 4: Toronto, Rogers Stadium
We play those songs every weekend on New Jersey 101.5. Next July, Jersey gets to sing them back to him in a stadium.
Are you going? And what was your first Bon Jovi show?
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Gallery Credit: Eric "EJ" Johnson