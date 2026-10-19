In March 1984, I was 22 years old and working at WPST when a 22-year-old kid from Sayreville walked into our Princeton studio with a brand-new album. I wrote about that day in June, right before Jon Bon Jovi’s comeback at Madison Square Garden.

Now that kid is coming home to a stadium.

Bon Jovi will play MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Thursday, July 15, 2027, part of new Forever Tour dates announced Monday, Pollstar reported.

How to get tickets

Fan presale: Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 10 a.m. at bonjovi.com. Registration is open now.

Live Nation and stadium presales: Thursday, Oct. 29, at 10 a.m.

General sale: Friday, Oct. 30, at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

David Leach of Mercury Records, Jon Bon Jovi, EJ and Tom Cunningham at WPST in 1984. | WPST photo by Hal Stein from EJ collection Young Jon Bon Jovi standing with three radio and record executives in front of a WPST banner in 1984

First MetLife show since 2013

This will be the band’s first MetLife show since 2013, according to Yahoo Entertainment. It follows a big comeback year. The nine Madison Square Garden shows this summer grossed $31.4 million on more than 126,000 tickets, according to Pollstar. The band also played three shows at Wembley Stadium, plus Edinburgh and Dublin.

Jon called the tour an incredible celebration of the music and the fans who have stuck with the band.

That comeback came four years after surgery on an atrophying vocal cord. He told People magazine in June that he’s fully recovered.

The rest of the 2027 dates

March 4: Melbourne, Australia

March 11: Sydney, Australia

June 24: London, BST Hyde Park

July 15: East Rutherford, MetLife Stadium

July 21: Chicago, Soldier Field

July 28: Foxborough, Mass., Gillette Stadium

Aug. 4: Toronto, Rogers Stadium

We play those songs every weekend on New Jersey 101.5. Next July, Jersey gets to sing them back to him in a stadium.

Are you going? And what was your first Bon Jovi show?