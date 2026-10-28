This one’s been a long time coming.

Bass Pro Shops first announced a Sayreville store back when it was supposed to open in 2015, according to Trade Only Today. Eleven years later, there’s finally a date on the calendar.

The grand opening is Wednesday, Nov. 11, Veterans Day.

Opening night

Bass Pro is calling it an Evening for Conservation, and it’s open to the public:

5 p.m.: Live music from singer-songwriter Celeste Kellogg

Live music from singer-songwriter Celeste Kellogg 6 p.m.: Ribbon-cutting ceremony, with the store opening right after

Ribbon-cutting ceremony, with the store opening right after Until 8 p.m.: Meet-and-greets and autographs with the celebrity guests

Bass Pro says 15% of sales on most items that night will go to local conservation groups. Veterans can stop by a VIP Veterans Tent with giveaways.

Who’s coming

The guest list includes NASCAR champion Martin Truex Jr., bass fishing pros Ott DeFoe, Jimmy Houston and Rick Clunn, saltwater TV host George Poveromo, and Brian “Pigman” and Junie Quaca. PAW Patrol characters will be there for the kids.

A rendering of the 80,000-gallon Shipwreck Aquarium at the new Sayreville store. | Bass Pro Shops rendering A rendering of the 80,000-gallon Shipwreck Aquarium at the new Sayreville store. | Bass Pro Shops rendering

What’s inside

The 200,000-square-foot store sits off the Garden State Parkway near the I-95 and I-287 interchange, inside the Riverton development. It’s billed as the largest single-level Bass Pro Shops in the country, according to NJBIZ.

Shipwreck Aquarium: 80,000 gallons, nearly three stories tall, with more than 280 fish

80,000 gallons, nearly three stories tall, with more than 280 fish Touch pool: A ray touch pool with five species of rays, plus two jellyfish exhibits

A ray touch pool with five species of rays, plus two jellyfish exhibits The Flemish Cap: A North Atlantic-themed restaurant with underwater-themed bowling lanes and arcade games

A North Atlantic-themed restaurant with underwater-themed bowling lanes and arcade games A presidential boat: George H.W. Bush’s personal fishing boat, Fidelity V, on display

Grand opening weekend

Nov. 11-15: Bass Pro and Cabela’s CLUB members get 10% off almost everything in the store.

Bass Pro and Cabela’s CLUB members get 10% off almost everything in the store. Nov. 12-14: Door prizes for the first 200 families through the door each day.

Door prizes for the first 200 families through the door each day. Starting Nov. 12: Santa’s Wonderland opens, with a free 4x6 photo with Santa.

Store hours

Starting Thursday, Nov. 12, the store is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

After 11 years of waiting, Sayreville finally gets its fish.