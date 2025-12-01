😷 Starting December 1, 2025, Hackensack Meridian Health is again requiring masks for anyone visiting admitted patients at its New Jersey hospitals.

📈 The decision comes as the New Jersey Department of Health reports rising respiratory-virus activity — flu, RSV, and COVID-19 spreading across emergency rooms statewide.

⚠️ The mask mandate has reignited heated debate — some praise the move for safety, others say it’s a return to pandemic panic.

Masking is back at one of New Jersey's largest hospital networks.

Hackensack Meridian Health announced that starting Dec. 1, all visitors must wear a mask when visiting hospitalized patients. The policy covers every facility in its network and is aimed at protecting patients, hospital staff and other visitors.

Though some hospitals have encouraged masks in recent months, this new mandate marks a stronger step in light rising spread of respiratory viruses.

Why now? Respiratory viruses spike across New Jersey

State data show flu, RSV, and COVID-19 infections climbing sharply. The latest report from the New Jersey Department of Health for the week ending Nov. 22 reveals a growing number of emergency-room visits tied to respiratory illnesses.

Health officials warn that this year’s mix of viruses is circulating at once. While many cases may be mild, older adults, children, and those with underlying health problems remain especially vulnerable.

Emergency visits for the week ending Nov. 22 remained low for COVID-19, influenza, and RSV. Respiratory outbreaks recently reported in long-term care facilities were mostly from COVID-19, while those in schools were from influenza, the state report said.

Mixed reactions: Safety or overkill?

Hackensack Meridian says masks will be provided free at entry, and staff will enforce the policy during patient encounters until the end of January. Officials said they’ll monitor respiratory virus levels and may lift the rule again when cases fall.

Hackensack Meridian Health's post on Facebook about the mask requirement erupted in a debate about masking requirements

"How did we ever survive before the COVID mask debacle," one person commented.

"Umm, how about NO! Never again wearing a face diaper! Must be run by liberals," another said.

But the policy also has its supporters.

"I always go straight to the comments to see who laughed and who the uneducated medical experts are," one comment said.

What you need to know before your next hospital visit

If you plan to visit someone admitted at any Hackensack Meridian hospital after Dec. 1

Expect enforcement at entrances and patient rooms.

If you’re feeling sick, think twice before visiting; hospitals strongly advise staying home to protect vulnerable patients.

Hackensack Meridian hospitals

Hackensack University Medical Center

Palisades Medical Center

JFK University Medical Center

Raritan Bay Medical Center

Old Bridge Medical Center

Bayshore Medical Center

Riverview Medical Center

Jersey Shore University Medical Center

Ocean University Medical Center

Southern Ocean Medical Center

