Murphy driving jobs out of New Jersey — NJ Top News

✈️ The Atlantic City airshow was on pause for 2025

✈️ The Visit Atlantic City Soar & Shore Festival will have a new sponsor

✈️ Indoor concerts will take place at Boardwalk Hall

The saga of an airshow at the Jersey Shore this summer took another turn with the return of the Atlantic City Airshow.

The Visit Atlantic City Soar & Shore Festival will take off on Tuesday, July 15, and Wednesday, July 16. It will be a joint venture between VisitAC and the Greater Atlantic City Chamber of Commerce.

Tuesday will be a practice day with the actual show on Wednesday. Herb Gillen Airshows, which produces shows around the country, is behind the free Atlantic City show.

🚨Mayor Gina LaPlaca faces DUI and child abuse charges

🚨Her husband said she is 'getting the help she needs'

🚨She is due to preside over the Township Committee meeting on Thursday

LUMBERTON — Mayor Gina LaPlaca still holds the office and is due to preside over a meeting where she could be a topic of discussion as her husband continues to defend her following charges drunk driving with her 2-year-old son.

LaPlaca faces several charges including carelessly driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol with the toddler secured in a rear car seat and driving with an open container. She admitted to police she had been drinking after picking her son up from child care.

The agenda for Thursday's Township Committee posted to the township website does not specifically mention LaPlaca's arrest as of Wednesday afternoon although it could be brought up during public comment. The agenda still reads that LaPlaca to call the meeting to order at 6:30 p.m.

Township officials and Burlington County Commissioners on Wednesday did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for comment about the incident.

🚨 4 members resign from small New Jersey town's council

🚨 One said she feared for her well-being

🚨 On Friday, the mayor will hold a town hall

ENGLISHTOWN — More than half of Englishtown's elected officials have resigned in protest of a mayor they say is consolidating power and demanding only "yes men" — and who appointed a convicted killer and mob rat to the governing body.

Only one elected councilman remains after an uncharacteristically dramatic time for the small town in Monmouth County.

The rest have either resigned or are appointees of Republican Mayor Daniel Francisco — as is the case with Councilman John Alite, a former hitman with at least six corpses to his name who spent years in prison after snitching on the mob.

Read More: An ex-mobster, murderer is now an Englishtown, NJ councilman

Earlier this month, Francisco requested that two fellow Republicans on the council resign for a mysterious reason.

Two other Republican members resigned in protest soon after. One said the mayor was looking to run the town on his own, while the other said she feared for her well-being.

🔷 NJ layoffs announced

🔷 First quarter ‘worse’ than 2024

🔷 3 companies cut over 400 jobs, each

Employers in New Jersey have announced 3,024 layoffs before the end of the first three months, according to state records.

That is already higher than last year.

New Jersey WARN notices show 18 companies announced 1,753 layoffs in New Jersey between January and March 2024.

Novartis has been among the largest so far in 2025, with plans to cut 427 jobs at its East Hanover site. The pharmaceutical giant already announced back-to-back layoffs late last year.

Also this month, logistic firm Geodis announced plans to close a Monroe Township facility, amounting to 426 layoffs.

Last month, Walmart announced 481 corporate positions being cut from Hoboken. New Jersey residents could keep working for the company, if they move out of state.

Another company that is consolidating out of state and leaving a longtime Bayonne facility is a heritage American rifle and gun manufacturer.

"We are putting all of our eggs in one basket, the Wisconsin basket,” Henry Repeating Arms Founder and CEO Anthony Imperato said.

LAKEWOOD — An infant found in "distress" inside a parked minivan Tuesday afternoon later died, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.

First responders from Hatzolah Medical Services were first to arrive at 5th Street in Lakewood around 1:45 p.m. performing life-saving measures on the four-month-old boy. He was taken to Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood where he was pronounced dead.

A blue Toyota Sienna minivan was towed from the scene late Tuesday afternoon, according to The Lakewood Scoop which was first to report the tragedy.

Billhimer did not disclose why the infant was in the vehicle, a cause of death, or identify his parents or caretaker.

