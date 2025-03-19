Biggest NJ layoffs so far in 2025: Novartis, Walmart, others axe thousands

🔷 NJ layoffs announced

🔷 First quarter ‘worse’ than 2024

🔷 3 companies cut over 400 jobs, each

Employers in New Jersey have announced 3,024 layoffs before the end of the first three months, according to state records.

That is already higher than last year.

New Jersey WARN notices show 18 companies announced 1,753 layoffs in New Jersey between January and March 2024.

Novartis has been among the largest so far in 2025, with plans to cut 427 jobs at its East Hanover site. The pharmaceutical giant already announced back-to-back layoffs late last year.

Also this month, logistic firm Geodis announced plans to close a Monroe Township facility, amounting to 426 layoffs.

Last month, Walmart announced 481 corporate positions being cut from Hoboken. New Jersey residents could keep working for the company, if they move out of state.

Another company that is consolidating out of state and leaving a longtime Bayonne facility is a heritage American rifle and gun manufacturer.

"We are putting all of our eggs in one basket, the Wisconsin basket,” Henry Repeating Arms Founder and CEO Anthony Imperato said.

