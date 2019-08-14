Mount Olive cops say teen vandals were drunk, not racist

MOUNT OLIVE — Two teens and an adult who had been drinking were charged with spray-painting swastikas and derogatory words Friday night.

A 16-year-old male from Budd Lake, a 16-year-old female from Dover and Samantha K. Condon, 20, of Budd Lake, painted "multiple" signs, flags and vehicles in the Stedwick Village area about 10:10 p.m., police said. The three were found in the parking lot along with a bottle of vodka and several cans of beer, according to Mount Olive police. Condon was found hiding behind a dumpster.

Police said the three appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and were taken into custody.

An investigation determined that while the trio spray-painted swastikas and derogatory words, the vandalism did not meet the state Attorney General’s guidelines for a bias crime as a specific group or individual was not targeted.

All three were charged with underage possession/consumption of alcohol and criminal mischief. Condon was released pending a court hearing while the teens were released to a parent.

Vandalized car in Mt. Olive (Listener submitted)

