At least 6 vehicles stolen from Mount Laurel neighborhood in 3 hours, cops say
🚨Police say at least six vehicles were stolen
🚨Some victims say their vehicles have been found but are damaged
🚨Police advise not keeping fobs and keys in your vehicle
MOUNT LAUREL — A half-dozen vehicles were stolen from the same neighborhood within three hours Tuesday morning, according to police.
Mount Laurel police said the thefts happened on Banwell Lane, Charing Way, Everly Court, Mayfair Lane, and Tallowood Lane in the Larchmont section of the Burlington County township between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m.
Some of the vehicles have been recovered and one person has been arrested, police told 6 ABC Action News.
Several of the owners captured the thefts on their home security system video. One resident told 6 ABC Action News that the thieves appeared to know a security system was present and covered their faces.
Another told the media outlet that her vehicle was found in Cherry Hill but the electrical wires were ripped out, including the GPS and cameras, causing damage that rendered it useless.
Police said residents can help deter theft by removing valuables, keys and fobs from their vehicles, and parking in well lit areas.
Anyone with information about Tuesday's thefts should call 856-234-8300.
