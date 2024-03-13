Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday:

A Brooklyn pastor who enjoyed a life of luxury while taking thousands of dollars from his flock maintained his innocence after being convicted of five federal charges.

Lamor Whitehead, 47, was found guilty in Manhattan federal court on Monday on two counts of wire fraud, attempted wire fraud, attempted extortion, and lying to federal investigators.

Whitehead defrauded a parishioner out of $90,000 in retirement savings and then spent the money on himself, according to U.S Attorney Damien Williams.

Preliminary data from the New Jersey State Police show 103 fatal accidents have claimed 108 lives on state roads since the beginning of 2024.

Since 2017, nearly 5,000 people have lost their lives in fatal crashes in the Garden State.

A new analysis of data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reveals the most common driver behavior immediately before they were involved in a fatal collision in New Jersey.

TRENTON — Mayor Reed Gusciora has sad news for fans of Frappuccinos and Peppermint Mocha: the city's only Starbucks location is closing.

The store opened in 2017 on Warren Street at Front Street as part of the coffee chain's community store program to help disadvantaged youth from black and brown communities.

The store has helped employ countless youth in their first jobs, Gusciora told New Jersey 101.5.

Susan Martinez is facing perhaps her biggest crisis since she got into private practice as a psychotherapist nearly seven years ago.

"I'm worried I'm going to be on the street," the Hillsborough-based professional said.

Martinez is among an untold number of health care providers around the country waiting on weeks' worth of income since a Feb. 21 cyberattack on a health care technology company that processes insurance claims and payments.

A major system change occurring over a weekend will require the closure of all New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission agencies for a day.

The disruption to service will allow New Jersey to join the State-to-State Verification Service, which enables states to determine whether a person has identification in another state.

It's also the last step in New Jersey's quest to comply with the federal REAL ID act.

