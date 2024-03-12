NJ is closing all of its MVC offices for a day

A major system change occurring over a weekend will require the closure of all New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission agencies for a day.

The disruption to service will allow New Jersey to join the State-to-State Verification Service, which enables states to determine whether a person has identification in another state.

It's also the last step in New Jersey's quest to comply with the federal REAL ID act.

Flemington NJMVC location (Photo by Craig Allen)

When are NJMVC locations closing?

New Jersey's entry into S2S is scheduled to begin on March 25. To make that happen, according to NJMVC, system maintenance and updates need to occur over the two prior days.

NJMVC announced on Tuesday that every location — both licensing and vehicle centers — will be closed on Saturday, March 23.

On both March 23 and March 24, services online will be limited, the agency said. License transactions will not be accessible, nor will any transactions involving a change of address.

All online transactions should be available by 8 p.m. on Sunday, and agencies and facilities will resume normal operations on Monday, March 25.

“Ensuring one driver has one license is the goal of the State-to-State service,” said Latrecia Littles-Floyd, acting chief administrator of NJMVC. “With New Jersey signing on to the program, the Motor Vehicle Commission will enhance the integrity of the licensing process here and in other states, leading to safer roads and better identity theft protections that benefit everyone.”

Dozens of states already belong to the S2S service.

Inspection stations will remain open on March 23, NJMVC said. State and law enforcement access to NJMVC systems will not be affected during the upgrade.

