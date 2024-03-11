⚫ AAA has conducted new research that shatters assumptions about a fatal habit

The true dangers associated with drowsy driving are extremely underestimated, according to a new analysis.

And the threat is even greater this time of year.

According to research from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, drowsy driving is a factor in 10 times as many traffic fatalities as traditional data indicate. The group's study estimates that 18% of traffic fatalities between 2017 and 2021 involved a tired driver, and nearly 30,000 people died in those crashes.

"This new research is a wake-up call and highlights sleep deprivation as a major traffic safety and public health concern," said Robert Sinclair, senior manager of public affairs for AAA Northeast.

According to state crash data, over 5,200 people in New Jersey alone were involved in crashes involving a drowsy or fatigued driver since 2021. And according to AAA, the actual number is likely much higher than that.

Safety advocates have their eyes focused on this week in particular, due to sleep patterns being impacted by the sleep change overnight this past Saturday into Sunday.

Sinclair said individuals typically need a week to catch up with the time change, but we don't have that — life and work go on as usual.

"We are probably more tired than usual, and that creates a lot of problems on the road," Sinclair said.

How to stay awake while driving

While the only substitute for a lack of sleep is sleep (you want to try to get at least seven hours before hitting the road), advocates have advice for drivers looking to ensure they stay awake and alert behind the wheel, either while commuting or taking a long road trip.

🚘 Drive at times when you are normally awake

🚘 Avoid heavy foods before a ride



🚘 Travel with an alert passenger



🚘 Take a "power nap" before driving



🚘 On a long trip, take a break every two hours or 100 miles



