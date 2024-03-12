⛪ Pastor found guilty of fraud, extortion

⛪ Defrauded bank to finance NJ luxury mansion

⛪ Bishop responds to conviction in video

A Brooklyn pastor who enjoyed a life of luxury while taking thousands of dollars from his flock maintained his innocence after being convicted of five federal charges.

Lamor Whitehead, 47, was found guilty in Manhattan federal court on Monday on two counts of wire fraud, attempted wire fraud, attempted extortion, and lying to federal investigators.

Whitehead defrauded a parishioner out of $90,000 in retirement savings and then spent the money on himself, according to U.S Attorney Damien Williams.

Lamor Whitehead 5/24/22 (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File) Lamor Whitehead 5/24/22 (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File) loading...

He also extorted an unnamed businessman for $5,000, according to Williams. The pastor then tried to get the businessman to give him a $500,000 loan in exchange for favors from New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Authorities said Whitehead never actually had the power to provide the businessman with favors from the mayor.

"Whitehead’s reprehensible lies and criminal conduct have caught up with him, as he now stands convicted of five federal crimes and faces time in prison," said Williams.

The pastor's sentencing is scheduled for July 1.

Living in luxury at NJ mansion

Whitehead bought a Paramus mansion for $1.64 million in 2019, according to Realtor.com. The 6,200-square-foot home had six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and heated floors.

Lamor Whitehead's $1.64M Paramus mansion (The Real Estate Insider via Youtube) Lamor Whitehead's $1.64M Paramus mansion (The Real Estate Insider via Youtube) loading...

He then tried to sell the home for $2.99 million in August 2022, just one month after his church was robbed at gunpoint. It was taken off the market not much later in November 2022.

The "bling bishop" was known for his expensive taste. Whitehead was seen riding around in a white Rolls Royce, wearing a ruby ring and diamond watch to court, and Gucci tuxes, the Daily Mail reported.

Bishop responds to conviction in video

On Tuesday, Whitehead chose to respond to the conviction in a video posted on Facebook.

He said that he was "targeted" for his connections to Mayor Eric Adams and that the mayor was the FBI's real target. He claimed FBI investigators pressured him to provide incriminating information on Adams or face prosecution himself.

Lamor Whitehead 5/22/22 (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File) Lamor Whitehead 5/24/22 (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File) loading...

The pastor encouraged his followers to do their own research and look up court documents for themselves.

"Stop listening to all of these social media platforms and the media," said Whitehead.

The pastor said he would appeal the conviction and that he was innocent of all charges.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

15 US Cities You Can't Afford In 5 Years + The most expensive in NJ as of now According to Financebuzz.com, you're not going to be able to afford these 15 cities in 5 years across the US. Plus a look at 5 of New Jersey's least affordable places today. Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews, Mike Brant