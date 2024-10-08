More schools reject Murphy’s trans policies — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday:

The largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States announced Monday that it was the victim of a cyberattack, prompting the firm to pause billing to customers.

New Jersey-based American Water — which provides services to more than 14 million people in 14 states and on 18 military installations — said it became aware of the unauthorized activity on Thursday and immediately took protective steps, including shutting down certain systems. The company does not believe its facilities or operations were impacted by the attack and said staffers were working “around the clock” to investigate the nature and scope of the attack.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The cost of buying a Mega Millions jackpot dream will soon more than double, but lottery officials said they're confident players won't mind paying more after changes that will lead to larger prizes and more frequent winners.

Lottery officials announced Monday that it will cost $5 to play Mega Millions, beginning in April, up from the current $2 per ticket. The price increase will be one of many changes to Mega Millions that officials said will result in improved jackpot odds, more frequent giant prizes and even larger payouts.

It would be bad enough to be a multi-millionaire without even knowing it.

It would be worse to know you are but cannot prove it.

As the clock ticks on a $1.13 billion Mega Millions prize won in New Jersey, there have been plenty of missed opportunities through unclaimed lottery jackpots.

Here are the biggest unclaimed jackpots in the U.S.

People who rely greatly on tips at work shouldn't have to treat that extra money as standard income, according to a newly introduced measure in the New Jersey Legislature.

The proposed law exempts tips from being taxed under New Jersey's gross income tax. Instead, tips would be treated as a "gift," according to a draft of the legislation.

“Taxing tips is like taking credit for someone else’s hard work," said Sen. Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic. "These gratuities are a reward for excellent customer service, and workers deserve to keep their earnings without the government taking a cut."

EDISON — One of New Jersey’s largest public school districts has become the latest to drop the state’s recommendation on dealing with transgender students without notifying parents or guardians of a child’s preference for gender identity.

The Edison School Board of Education voted 5-3 to repeal Policy 5756 at its Sept. 30 meeting, with one of the board’s nine members absent.

