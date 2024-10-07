🔳 Another NJ school district drops policy on trans students

🔳 Edison among largest districts to repeal state guidance

🔳 LGBTQ advocates criticize lack of public comment

EDISON — One of New Jersey’s largest public school districts has become the latest to drop the state’s recommendation on dealing with transgender students without notifying parents or guardians of a child’s preference for gender identity.

The Edison School Board of Education voted 5-3 to repeal Policy 5756 at its Sept. 30 meeting, with one of the board’s nine members absent.

About an hour into the session, the issue was broached by the board despite not having been on the public agenda, which advocates for LGBTQ rights have reported to the state as "troublesome."

One of the members who voted against the policy repeal said that while she does not agree with the policy "in the least," she did not want to act until she had read an attorney’s recommendation.

Over a year ago, the state Attorney General’s Office confirmed that the policy for schools to honor a student’s gender preference without notifying parents of a change was merely "guidance," not a requirement.

In fall 2023, Hanover’s school board was the first in the state to approve rescinding state guidance policy 5756 — followed by Colts Neck and Lacey.

“We believe parents should know if their child identifies as LGBTQ+, but research shows time and again that if a young person is not telling their family, there is a reason,” Garden State Equality Director of Advocacy and Organizing Lauren Albrecht previously said to New Jersey 101.5.

Following a law signed by then-Gov. Chris Christie in 2017, Policy 5756 was first developed in 2018 from guidelines by the state Department of Education.

In recent years, the policy has become a partisan issue as New Jersey school board participation has often become tangled with culture war issues.

In at least one district earlier this year, a school board considered readopting policy 5756 after a previous vote to repeal when there were different board members.

