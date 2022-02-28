More children accuse Cherry Hill, NJ coach, 20, of sexual offenses
CHERRY HILL — Additional criminal charges have been leveled against a 20-year-old youth baseball coach and landscaper after four more children reported sexual offenses to police.
Thomas Bianco III was initially charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault and two counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, stemming from one 12-year-old victim's report of alleged incidents in Bianco’s vehicle, Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay said.
On Thursday, two 13-year-old victims reported their own encounters with Bianco in his car, prosecutors say.
He was charged with eight additional counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
A day later, two more 13-year-old victims spoke with authorities.
Bianco was charged with five more counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, two counts of fourth-degree invasion of privacy and three counts of third-degree promoting obscene material to a minor.
He has been a baseball coach for Cherry Hill National Athletic League, which is fully cooperating with the investigation, according to the prosecutor.
Minors also work for his business, Bianco Landscaping Maintenance.
Bianco continued to be held at Camden County Jail, pending a pretrial detention hearing on Tuesday.
Anyone with additional information on the active investigation can contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Kimberley Abreu at 856-225-8443 or Cherry Hill Police Detective Sergeant Kristina Grimaldi at 856-432-8818.
Tips can also be sent anonymously to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.
Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.