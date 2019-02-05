Monmouth court official raped woman on probation, cops say

A court officer has been charged with raping a woman on probation.

Henry C. Cirignano, 48, of Wall, was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault.

Monmouth County prosecutors say Cirignano coerced the victim into sex and abused his authority over the woman as a probation officer.

Cirignano was being held Tuesday at the Monmouth County jail awaiting a detention hearing scheduled for Friday.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Tuesday whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Cirignano is an employee of the state Judiciary assigned to Monmouth County. Treasury records show he earns a base salary of $88,400 with 18 years of public employment.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com .