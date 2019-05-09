Mom who admitted stabbing newborn tried to kill herself — report

LITTLE FERRY — The mother charged with stabbing her five-day-old daughter to death in her apartment on Thursday night also tried to take her own life while being questioned by investigators, officials said.

Citing police records, NorthJersey.com reported that Hiralbahen Bhavsar tried stuffing wet paper towels down her throat while officers from both Little Ferry police and the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office questioned her.

Bhavsar appeared in Hackensack Superior Court on Wednesday where her detention hearing was postponed.

According to an affidavit filed by investigators, the woman told officers she brought the girl into a bedroom at their Liberty Street apartment after she began to cry during dinner with family.

When police arrived, she came out without the child and told police that she had stabbed her daughter once in the neck and once in an arm, according to the affidavit.

Police found the body of the newborn lifeless on a bed with some blood on the bed sheets, according to the affidavit.

