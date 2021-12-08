Mom takes off with young daughter from supervised Mount Laurel, NJ visit, cops say

MOUNT LAUREL — A mother who does not have custody of her daughter took off with the 6-year-old during a supervised visit at a fitness center Monday night, according to police.

Mount Laurel Police said Todd Craytor, who has full custody of Grace Craytor, of Pennsauken, invited the girl's mother to Lifetime Fitness in Mount Laurel for a supervised visit to swim.

Kristina Maletteri at some point left the club with Grace, according to police, and were noticed missing around 7:10 p.m.

Police say the child has blonde hair, hazel eyes, is almost four feet and weighs about 70 pounds.

Maletteri is known to drive a 2017 Silver Audi Q3 with New Jersey license plates S64MPY. According to her LinkedIn page, she is a project manager at the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center in Philadelphia.

Grace Craytor (Mount Laurel Police)

Mount Laurel Police asked anyone with information about their location to call 856-234-8300 or the confidential tip line 856-234-1414 Ext. 1599.

The disappearance is separate and unrelated to an Amber Alert issued Wednesday morning by Pennsylvania State Police for a 6-year-old girl taken in a stolen car in front of a pizza shop in the Germantown section of Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

That child was found safe, police said.

Kristina Maletteri (Mount Laurel Police)

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

