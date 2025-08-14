🚨 A man is charged with sexually assaulting a minor

MOUNT LAUREL — A township municipal utility authority employee was arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a juvenile girl, whom he met on a messaging app, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw announced.

Authorities said Jake E. Toczylowski, 25, of Mount Laurel, arranged to meet with the underage girl earlier this summer.

The investigation began last week when one of the girl’s relatives contacted the Mount Laurel Police Department to report the sexual assault. Detectives discovered that Toczylowski arranged to meet the young girl in person after chatting with her online through a messaging app.

The sexual assault reportedly took place in Toczylowski’s car while it was parked on a township street.

Toczylowski was charged with three counts of second-degree sexual assault, one count of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact.

He was taken into custody on Tuesday, August 12, and is lodged in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly, pending a detention hearing in Superior Court.

Anyone with information that may be useful to investigators is asked to contact the Mount Laurel Police Department or the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

