NJ 6-year-old girl found safe in SC, mother charged with kidnapping

A Pennsauken 6-year-old girl has been found safe in South Carolina and her mother charged with kidnapping, after the duo went missing from a supervised visit in Burlington County last week.

Mount Laurel police said Grace Craytor was safely recovered in South Carolina's Anderson County on Friday afternoon and that Kristina Maletteri was taken into custody without incident.

Maletteri also faces third-degree interference of custody, stemming from her disappearance on Dec. 6 during a supervised visit at Life Time athletic club in Mount Laurel.

It was not immediately known where Maletteri resides, but she was known to drive a vehicle with New Jersey license plates, police previously had said.

The swim visit had been okayed by Todd Craytor, who has full legal custody of their daughter.

Investigative leads were shared with to the U.S. Marshals New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force.

They worked alongside the Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force Greenville to safely recover the girl, police said.

