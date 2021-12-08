AMBER ALERT: 6-year-old girl taken inside stolen car in Philadelphia

An Amber Alert has been issued after a 6-year-old girl was taken inside a car that was stolen outside of a pizza shop in the Germantown neighborhood of Philadelphia around 9 p.m. Tuesday night (December 8).

The 6-year-old girl, Sahara Little, was last seen inside a burgundy Scion, police say. The vehicle was parked outside of Giovanni's Pizzeria on the 5600 block of Greene Street around 9 pm last night when it was stolen.

The car's license plate is Pennsylvania LVK-1067. The passenger fog light is out in the vehicle, police say.

The little girl, Sahara, was wearing a pink and puffy jacket with tan khaki pants. She is described as 4 feet tall and 80 pounds.

As of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday (December 9) the little girl is still missing. If you see her call 911 immediately, police say.

The girl's mother reportedly told police she left the car running when she ran into the restaurant to pick up food. That's when the car was stolen.

"We believe this car was stolen as an opportunity because the engine was running, the door was unlocked," Philadelphia's Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told media last night. "The individual who stole the car may not have known there was a 6-year-old child - so hopefully he abandons the car."

This is a developing story. We'll have more info soon.





