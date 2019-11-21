Missing Freehold woman’s dad leads a second search

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP - A "community search" for missing 25-year-old Stephanie Parze led by her father continued for a second day on Thursday.

Volunteers, including many off-duty first responders, met at the Abundant Life Church of God on Thursday morning to search the second of three areas deemed important by her father, Edward Parze, a former dispatch trainer and first responder in the township.

He told the Asbury Park Press on Thursday that the site was important because it's close to where she was last seen: her late grandmother's house where she had been living with her dogs.

Edward told volunteers on Thursday that this search is more "intense" because there is a creek that has to be checked, according to NJ.com.

Search for Stephanie Parze in Freehold Township (Dave Kirby, Townsquare Media NJ)

Searchers on Wednesday searched an area around Michael Tighe Park.

"The over 200 volunteers who spent their day yesterday searching in the cold woods was an overwhelming site," Parze wrote on his Facebook page. He said another search is planned over the weekend.

Stephanie Parze went missing on Oct. 30 after a trip to a medium with her family in New Brunswick. Police were called the next day when her family could not reach her by phone. Parze left behind her car, phone, purse, and shoes that she wore that night.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, which has led the investigation into Stephanie's disappearance but is not involved in the community searches, said that they continue to seek the public's assistance to locate her and Jacqueline Terrulli of Ocean Township who went missing after a fire in September.

Prosecutors asked anyone with information about either case to call 800-533-7443

Stephanie Parze t shirt (Freehold Twp)

Truck with a Stephanie Parze flier (Dave Kirby, Townsquare Media NJ)

