Fire started in her bedroom: NJ woman disappeared 3 weeks ago

OCEAN TOWNSHIP (Monmouth) — A township woman whose home was destroyed by fire three weeks ago still hasn't been found.

Authorities are asking the public to come forward with any information that may help locate Jacquelin Terrulli, who disappeared on Sept. 12.

Meanwhile, the other resident of the home who police say was found by authorities in possession of Terrulli's vehicle and family jewels, as well as firearms, remains in custody until trial. Ronald Teschner, an ex-convict whose criminal history includes convictions for robbery, burglary and assault, has not been charged in connection with the fire or Terrulli's disappearance.

Monmouth County Prosecutor Chris Gramiccioni said investigators have not determined the cause of the fire, but said it originated in Terrulli's bedroom. Gramiccioni said he can't confirm a direct link between the blaze and Terrulli's disappearance, but the public may be able to help with that as well.

"Even the smallest piece of information might be added to the pieces we already have as we continue to build this puzzle," Gramiccioni told New Jersey 101.5.

The MCPO said anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Patrick Petruzziello of the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office (800-533-7443) and/or Detective Chris Brady of the Ocean Township Police Department (732-531-1800). Tips can also be submitted to Monmouth County Crime Stoppers, which will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Close to 80 investigators have combed through more than 50 acres surrounding Terrulli's home, Gramiccioni said.

Authorities responded to the house fire on Wickapecko Drive a little after 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 12. Upon arrival, they found the 6,000-square-foot residence completely engulfed in flames.

Once the fire was extinguished, it was determined by police that two residents of the home were unaccounted for — Terrulli and Teschner. Teschner was located in the early morning hours one day later, in Paterson. He was found in possession of Terrulli's 2019 Jeep Cherokee, as well as shotguns, the prosecutor's office said.

He's been charged with weapons offenses and three counts of receiving stolen property.

"We have not recovered any remains so this case still remains a missing person investigation," Gramiccioni said. "Naturally, we hope to find (Terrulli) alive."

