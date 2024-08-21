RIVER EDGE — An online update from police says that the elderly sisters who drove off from their Bergen County home on Monday have been found.

According to River Edge PBA Local 201, Margo Nelson and Gail Soehnlein were located on Tuesday. A silver alert had been issued for the twins.

Both 82-year-old women suffer from dementia, and neither had their medication on them when they left their home on Bogert Road Monday morning, according to police.

It was also believed neither had a cell phone, police said.

Police identified Soehnlein as the driver, and alerted officials and the public to the vehicle's license plate.

According to ABC7 and other sources, the women were located safe on Long Island. ABC7 said the sisters were pulled over by police, and both women were transported to a hospital for evaluation.

"Thank you all for your assistance," police said on Facebook.

"Thank God they were found! 🙏🏽," one user wrote in response to the update.

"Thank you so much — the police — thank God for you!!!" another wrote.

