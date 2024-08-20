⚫ Margo and Gail both suffer from dementia, according to police

⚫ They drove off together from their River Edge home, police say

⚫ Police say the women own a cell phone, but it was left behind

RIVER EDGE — A silver alert has been issued for two 82-year-old sisters who drove away from their Bergen County home together.

Margo Nelson suffers from dementia, and Gail Soehnlein suffers from a heart condition and early onset dementia, law enforcement said in a social media post. Both do not have their medications with them, according to police.

According to officials, the pair left together from their residence — 917 Bogert Road, River Edge — at around 7:30 a.m. on Monday.

The twin sisters left together from their home on Bogert Rd. on Monday morning, according to police. (Google Maps)

Soehnlein is the driver, officials said.

Police are on the lookout — and they want the public to be, as well — for a 2007 gray Hyundai Elantra, with the license plate WDB38B.

According to police, it's believed that the sisters own one cell phone, but it was left at home before they took off.

Anyone who sees the vehicle or the missing women is asked to call 911.

