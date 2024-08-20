Twin sisters with dementia go missing from River Edge, NJ home
⚫ Margo and Gail both suffer from dementia, according to police
⚫ They drove off together from their River Edge home, police say
⚫ Police say the women own a cell phone, but it was left behind
RIVER EDGE — A silver alert has been issued for two 82-year-old sisters who drove away from their Bergen County home together.
Margo Nelson suffers from dementia, and Gail Soehnlein suffers from a heart condition and early onset dementia, law enforcement said in a social media post. Both do not have their medications with them, according to police.
According to officials, the pair left together from their residence — 917 Bogert Road, River Edge — at around 7:30 a.m. on Monday.
Soehnlein is the driver, officials said.
Police are on the lookout — and they want the public to be, as well — for a 2007 gray Hyundai Elantra, with the license plate WDB38B.
SEE ALSO: 2 NJ counties listed among safest in U.S.
According to police, it's believed that the sisters own one cell phone, but it was left at home before they took off.
Anyone who sees the vehicle or the missing women is asked to call 911.
