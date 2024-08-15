2 NJ counties listed among safest in the U.S.
⚫ On a list of the 25 safest counties, New Jersey grabs two spots
⚫ Northeast U.S. accounts for 10 of the 25 spots
⚫ New York State comes out on top
The Garden State is home to two of the safest counties in the country, according to a 2024 list from U.S. News & World Report.
Communities were scored on a 100-point scale across seven metrics in key areas: crime, injuries, and public safety capacity. Specifically, the report looked at measures such as property crime rates, vehicle crash fatality rates, and the share of the population that lives close to an emergency facility.
The northeastern U.S. accounts for 10 of the top 25 safest communities. Eight of the counties are located in New Jersey's neighbor to the north, New York.
Twenty of the counties below also landed on a list of the top 500 healthiest communities in the country. New Jersey makes four appearances on that list.
Safe NJ counties
The following New Jersey counties are included in the U.S. News & World Report list of the safest communities in America.
"Being named one of the safest counties in the nation is a tremendous honor that highlights our relentless focus on public safety and our efforts to ensure every resident benefits from rapid emergency response,” said Bergen County Commissioner Steven Tanelli. “By investing in state-of-the-art training facilities and strengthening our shared service agreements, we are not only safeguarding our community today but also preparing ourselves to meet the challenges of tomorrow.”
25 safest counties in America (U.S. News & World Report)
25. Nassau County, New York
24. Loudoun County, Virginia
23. Morris County, New Jersey
22. Suffolk County, New York
21. Colfax County, Nebraska
20. Queens County, New York
19. Prince William County, Virginia
18. Los Alamos County, New Mexico
17. Richmond County, New York
16. Jim Hogg County, Texas
15. Eagle County, Colorado
14. Shelby County, Iowa
13. Poquoson, Virginia
12. Fairfax, Virginia
11. San Mateo County, California
10. Brown County, Minnesota
9. Bergen County, New Jersey
8. Putnam County, New York
7. Manassas Park, Virginia
6. Westchester County, New York
5. Arlington County, Virginia
4. Rio Blanco County, Colorado
3. Rockland County, New York
2. Alexandria, Virginia
1. Nassau County, New York
